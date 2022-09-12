COLORADO SPRINGS — Pawtoberfest, the popular fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), is back after a two-year hiatus. The event will be held Saturday, September 17 at Bear Creek Regional Park.

The event starts at 9 a.m. with a dog walk beginning at the parking lot at the Norris Penrose Event Center and ending at the festival at Bear Creek Regional Park West. Busses will run from the festival parking at the event center to the festival starting at 9:30 a.m.

According to HSPPR, Pawtoberfest is one of Colorado’s dog-friendly festivals. The festival will feature craft brews and spirits tasting, a two-mile dog walk, freebies, music, pet contests, activities for the whole family, and food from local food trucks.

All-access tickets are $60 for an adult and $25 for children ages 13 to 17, children under 13 are free. All ticket proceeds help fund programs benefiting homeless and abused animals in the Pikes Peak Region. HSPPR is hoping to raise over $200,000. To purchase tickets to the event head to the Pawtoberfest event website.