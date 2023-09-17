Pawtober Fest raises glasses and funds for animals

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 1500 people and their dogs attended this year’s annual Pawtober Fest emceed by FOX21’s Matt Meister and Abbie Burke.

The event raised the roof and money for homeless and abused animals. The Festival featured craft brews and spirits tastings, a dog walk, music, and food trucks.

FOX21 File

Participants also had a chance to show off their pets in dog shows and competitions, and had the ability to learn vital information from various organizations that were there.

The event raised over $200,000 to help animals in need.