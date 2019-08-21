PAW Patrol Live visits Children’s Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS — Ryder from PAW Patrol LIVE! “The Great Pirate Adventure” made an appearance at the new Children’s Hospital Colorado.

PAW Patrol LIVE! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will be at Pikes Peak Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday and Sunday, August 24-25 at 10 A.M. and 2 P.M. each day.

PAW Patrol visited little fans at the Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs to spread some smiles to sick children who may not be able to make it out to the theatre.

Tickets are starting at $22 plus applicable fees, and are still available for purchase at the Pikes Peak Center and The Broadmoor World Arena box offices or click this link.