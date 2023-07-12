(COLORADO SPRINGS) —Colorado Springs Police patrol cars were damaged on Wednesday afternoon, July 12 following an incident on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.
According to a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just after 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, CSPD received a call about a man passed out in a car that was still running in a parking lot on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, just east of Venetucci Boulevard.
CSPD said officers arrived just before 4 p.m. and an altercation ensued. CSPD could not provide any information on what happened during the incident, but said multiple vehicles, including CSPD patrol cars, were hit.
FOX21 is working to learn more and will provide updates when more information becomes available.