(COLORADO SPRINGS) —Colorado Springs Police patrol cars were damaged on Wednesday afternoon, July 12 following an incident on Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard.

According to a spokesperson with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), just after 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, CSPD received a call about a man passed out in a car that was still running in a parking lot on East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard, just east of Venetucci Boulevard.

CSPD said officers arrived just before 4 p.m. and an altercation ensued. CSPD could not provide any information on what happened during the incident, but said multiple vehicles, including CSPD patrol cars, were hit.

Courtesy: FOX21 News chief photojournalist Mike Duran

FOX21 is working to learn more and will provide updates when more information becomes available.