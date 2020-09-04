Patriot Day Give Back: Free food and necessities for 800 families

COLORADO SPRINGS — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center holding its 5th Annual Patriot Day Give Back, Friday. It is providing free food and personal necessities to 800 families in a unique, drive-thru process.

Patriot Day occurs annually in memory of the lives lost on September 11th, 2001. Patriot Day Give Back began at Mt. Carmel in 2016 as a way to honor Military and Veteran Communities.

Historically, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center has provided food and personal necessities for 400 families, this year the amount has since doubled, serving 800 families.

The event is open to the entire community with designated times for military, veteran, first responder, and community families to maintain COVID precautions.

Designated times:

Military and Veteran Families will begin at 9 A.M.

First Responder Families may join in at 11 A.M.

The event opens up to EVERYONE at NOON.

The Give Back is located on West Moreno Ave, West of South 8th Street.