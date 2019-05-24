Patrick Frazee pleads not guilty in disappearance of Kelsey Berreth

The man accused of killing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Patrick Frazee made the plea Friday morning in Teller County court.

Frazee is facing six charges in connection with the disappearance of Berreth, who was last seen on November 22. The charges include two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder, and one count of tampering with a deceased human body.

Prosecutors have yet to determine if they will seek the death penalty.

“By Colorado law, once a defendant pleas not guilty, we have nine weeks to decide if we will seek the death penalty or not,” District Attorney Dan May said.

Witnesses testified in a preliminary hearing that Frazee blindfolded Berreth and beat her to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day. Berreth’s body has not been found.

After eight weeks, Woodland Park Police ended their search for Berreth’s remains at the Midway Landfill.

The District Attorney’s office said they have enough evidence to prosecute Frazee.

“We have brought forth charges that are supported by the evidence,” Senior Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Viehman said. “There was a probable cause hearing.”

A hearing on the prosecution’s motion for consumptive testing will be held June 14. Frazee will appear in court for a motions hearing on August 23. The trial is set to begin October 28. It’s expected to take about three weeks.

Resources for victims of domestic violence

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Call the hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or visit thehotline.org for free help 24 hours a day.

Violence Free Colorado: Visit violencefreecolorado.org to find resources by county in Colorado. The website also has other resources, including information on how to help a loved one who is being abused.

TESSA of Colorado Springs: Call the 24-Hour Safe Line at 719-633-3819, or visit tessacs.org.

YWCA of Pueblo: Call the 24-hour crisis hotline at 719-545-8195, or visit ywcapueblo.com.