Patrick Frazee moved to southeastern Colorado prison

ORDWAY, Colo. — Patrick Frazee, the man convicted of killing Woodland Park mother Kelsey Berreth, has been moved to another Colorado prison, according to state prison records.

Earlier this month, Frazee was transferred from the Teller County jail to the Colorado State Penitentiary in Cañon City. As of Thursday, he is assigned to the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility in Ordway, which is about 30 miles northwest of La Junta.

Frazee was found guilty on November 19 of the murder of his fiance, Kelsey Berreth. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole plus 156 years.

