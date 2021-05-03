Passenger seriously injured in suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A passenger was seriously injured in a suspected DUI crash in Colorado Springs Sunday night, according to police.

Police said the two-car crash happened around 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Academy Boulevard and Galley Road. A passenger in one car sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to police. The driver of that car was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to police.

The intersection was closed for about five hours while police investigated the crash.

