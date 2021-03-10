Passenger seriously injured in single-car crash on I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver is suspected of DUI in a crash that seriously injured a passenger on Interstate 25 in southern Colorado Springs Tuesday night, according to police.

Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Interstate 25 just north of the Lake Avenue exit. The driver and the passenger were both taken to the hospital. There’s no word on the extent of the driver’s injuries. The passenger sustained serious injuries.

Police said a BMW sedan was headed southbound when the driver lost control. The car hit a guardrail, crossed the road, hit a median, and went back across the road and into a ditch.

Police said the driver is suspected of DUI and vehicular assault.