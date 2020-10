A passenger was killed in a single-car crash in Pueblo Friday night. / Photo courtesy Pueblo Police Department

PUEBLO, Colo. — An 18-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash in Pueblo Friday night, according to police.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street and High Street. Police said a car missed the curve and went off the road, into a yard.

The coroner’s office said 18-year-old Gilbert Reyes was killed in the crash. Reyes was a passenger in the car, according to the coroner.

Police said speed appears to have been a factor in the crash.