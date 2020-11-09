Parts of Red Rock Canyon closed for trail work through November 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Portions of three popular trails in Red Rock Canyon Open Space will be closed through November 20 for trail maintenance, according to the city.

Temporary rolling closures will be in place on the Greenlee, Mesa, and Sand Canyon trails. The Sand Canyon Trail will only be impacted from the main parking lot to its intersection with the Contemplative Trail.

Map courtesy City of Colorado Springs

Work on the trails begins Monday and is expected to last through November 20. Crews will be repairing storm damage and restoring trail conditions to a more sustainable and natural state, according to the city.

During the project, park visitors are encouraged to plan alternate routes using designated trails.