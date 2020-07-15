Parts of Pike National Forest now under Stage 2 fire restrictions

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Parts of Colorado’s Pike and San Isabel National Forest lands are now under Stage 2 fire restrictions.

The restrictions took effect Wednesday. They apply to all public lands managed by the San Carlos, South Platte, Pikes Peak, and South Park ranger districts.

>> Map of districts currently under fire restrictions

>> Interactive map of Colorado Forest Service lands

Under Stage 2 restrictions, forest visitors may use portable stoves, gas grills, and any propane gas device with an on and off switch. Visitors may only smoke in an enclosed vehicle, building or trailer.

Visitors may not build campfires, or use fire pits, charcoal grills, barbecues, coal, wood or sheepherder’s stoves, or any other open flames anywhere on national forest lands.

Visitors cannot operate a chainsaw without an approved spark arresting device and a fire extinguisher. Visitors may not use welding machines or other open flame torches, or use explosives, including fireworks.

The restrictions are in effect until further notice.

The Forest Service said rangers with the Pike and San Isabel National Forests and Cimarron and Comanche National Grasslands have responded to more than 150 reports of campfires abandoned or unattended by forest visitors already this year.

The Cimarron National Grassland, Comanche National Grassland, and Salida and Leadville Ranger Districts will remain at Stage 1 fire restrictions until further notice. Under Stage 1 restrictions, visitors may only smoke in a vehicle or building, and only build or maintain fires and use charcoal in permanent fire pits or fire grates in a developed recreation site.