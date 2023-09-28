(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is responding to a traffic crash involving a parole officer who was on foot west of Downtown Colorado Springs.

CSPD posted about a crash involving a pedestrian shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28. The crash happened at the intersection of North Spruce Street and West Bijou Street, just west of I-25.

CSPD said its agency was told the pedestrian involved is as a parole officer. The extent of the officer’s injuries has not been released.

This is a developing story. FOX21 News will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.