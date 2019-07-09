Parkview Medical Center to ask for Gender Identity

PUEBLO, Colo. ⁠— Starting July 10, Parkview Medical Center will begin asking patients what gender they chose to identify as.

“It’s just an important part of their medical history. Similar to family history, social history, surgical history also because it can affect all of those things.” said Dr. Kiely Schultz, who practices internal medicine at Parkview.

The question will be part of the routine questionnaires every patient fills out whether it be for a routine check-up or checking in for an extended hospital stay. It will be alongside a question asking a person’s gender at birth and what gender a person’s health insurance has listed.

“It’s just helpful to know this information so that we’re just able to take the best care we can of patients,” said Schultz.

The question is optional for patients to answer.

The reason goes beyond treatment, advocates say. It comes before the treatment is ever needed.

“For a transgender person to be able to have a conversation with their health care provider, it’s one of the ways that transgene people can receive better healthcare.” said Daniel Ramos, “It’s steps like these that communicate to LGBTQ people that they can access friendly and competent health care that meets their needs.”

Ramos is the executive director for One Colorado, an LGBTQ advocacy group based out of Denver. Ramos says, having the question included on a questionnaire is a discreet way of disclosure for patients and is an early sign they won’t face discrimination from a health care provider.

According to a survey from the National Center for Transgender Equality, 23 percent of transgender patients reported being denied care because of their gender identity. 29 percent delayed care out of fear of discrimination.

The health care field, Ramos says, has a regrettable history with LGBTQ people.

“We found that less than two-thirds of LGBTQ folks were out to their doctors and less folks thought that their sexual orientation and gender identity had anything to do with their health.”

In the group’s health survey they found 23 percent of LGBTQ respondents had been asked about either their gender identity and 45 percent were asked about sexual orientation.

The new policy has been about a year in the making at Parkview, thought they are not alone in southern Colorado. The UCHealth system says they employ a similar questionnaire for patients.

The Penrose and St Francis medical centers adhere to Centura Health’s policy. They do not ask the question, rather give patients the discretion to tell their doctor or health care provider and is met with compassion, according to the hospital spokesperson.

“Having gender identity on forms and [in] conversations with health care professionals is an emerging trend.” said Ramos.

Schultz says, gender identity information can be crucial for diagnoses and treatment of patients.

“Those different aspects will affect their medical care, it will affect what kinds of diseases they have, it’ll affect things like cancer screenings, so it is an important part of the medical history.”