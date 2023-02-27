(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Parkview Health Systems in Pueblo has announced that masks will no longer be required in most areas of their locations starting March 1.

According to a press release from Parkview, starting Wednesday, March 1, masks will no longer be required in most areas at Parkview Health System locations, following changes that have been adopted by other hospitals in Colorado.

“Parkview Health System has decided to make this change because COVID-19 cases and other respiratory cases at Parkview campuses and clinics, as well as across the state of Colorado, have decreased significantly,” said Todd Seip, Parkview Public Relations and Communication Specialist.

Parkview said masks will still be available upon request for any visitor or guest at the front desk and Parkview encourages individuals who have cold, flu, or other respiratory symptoms or those who are not fully vaccinated to wear a mask.