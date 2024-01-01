(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Upgrades to a park in Pueblo named for a fallen FBI agent are expected to be completed by the end of January and will enhance accessibility for years to come, according to the City of Pueblo.

Laura’s Park was renamed from Starlite Park in 2021 following the death of former Puebloan and FBI Special Agent Laura Schwartzenberger, who was killed in the line of duty. Schwartzenberger and fellow agent Daniel Alfin were fatally shot on Feb. 2, 2021, while serving a search warrant at the home of a child pornography suspect.

Laura Schwartzenberger and Daniel Alfin, courtesy FBI via AP

Laura’s Park is located on the south side of Pueblo, near Northern Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard. The name change was presented to City Council in March of 2021 by the volunteer group “For Love of Laura” Committee. The committee consisted of members of the neighborhood near the park where Schwartzenberger used to play as a child.

The work to upgrade the park began in November 2023 and is expected to be completed by the end of January 2024. The project will make the park more accessible and includes a wheelchair-accessible curb ramp and parking along Starlite Drive, a sidewalk leading to the new playground, and signage that will celebrate Schwartzenberger’s legacy, the City said.

The project cost is estimated at around $100,000, and the “For Love of Laura” Committee donated $1,100 toward the upgrades. The remainder of the funds came from old general fund escrow project accounts earmarked for projects in the southwest quadrant of the city.

“This project means a great deal to the community. To have a playground that is new, safe, and accessible to all that will bring the neighborhood children together. This project will ensure that Laura’s legacy will live on,” said Haley Sue Robinson, a spokesperson with the City of Pueblo.