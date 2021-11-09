Parkinson’s support group meets for the first time in two years

PUEBLO, Colo. – Many people had to put off getting together in person during the pandemic, including a Parkinson’s support group in Pueblo. Now after two years apart, the group finally got back together on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

The Parkinson’s support group in Pueblo has been meeting for several years and is one of its kind in Southern Colorado.

The group gives members resources, support and education to those battling Parkinson’s disease or who may know someone who has it.

“Right now, our Parkinson’s support group has about 35 members that are there. I think there’s a lot more that are out there that just need to know these resources are available to them,” Nick Herrera, Facilitator of the Pueblo Parkinson’s support group said.

According to the Parkinson Association of the Rockies, there are nearly 17,000 people in the Rocky Mountain community with Parkinson’s.

Emma Sears, programs coordinator with the Parkinson Association of the Rockies, said the support groups help those within lift each other up and connect them to their own community.

“Every symptom, treatment, everyone is just so unique in their parkinsonism that it’s hard to say they are all the same so we see every variety we try to offer education for symptoms, new treatments, new medications so we just try and kind of offer as much as we can,” Sears said.

The association offers free exercise classes too as Sears said exercise can help with symptoms.

“Parkinson’s is more than just having tremors and not every person with Parkinson’s has one. So it’s much more than that than what people kind of think it guesses so kind of educating yourself on more of the symptoms can be a great way to start to learn more,” Sears said.

The Pueblo group will meet every first Tuesday of the month at the Temple Baptist Church at 3030 Thatcher Avenue in Pueblo and at different locations weekly for exercise classes. Herrera said they want to get as many people involved as possible and gain more volunteers.

“I would love for this to be a huge group of people, anybody that has these issues, you can come with a caregiver, you could bring your caregiver or send your caregiver for you. We’ll use all of the resources we can to get this information out to you about what’s available,” Herrera said.

For more information on the Parkinson Association of the Rockies and for support groups around you visit their website.