Parents speak out after back-to-back USAFA cadet deaths

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Two cadets died in one week at the Air Force Academy.

One death was reported on Thursday morning last week, another on Saturday. Both were First-Class cadets.

The cadets who remain on campus are currently living in isolation, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but still last week a cadet did test positive for the disease.

USAFA reports the two deaths last week were not related to COVID-19 and foul play is not suspected.

FOX21 received multiple calls from cadet families who were concerned after news spread.

Seniors remain on campus for now – everyone else has been sent home – a guideline other college campuses have followed due to coronavirus concerns.

The Knight family told FOX21 they understand the Air Force Academy is a service academy and, as such, is not treated the same as a public or private school, still, they say even among other service academies, USAFA in Colorado Springs, is an outlier.

Other family members has told FOX21 the cadets who died last week, did so after taking their own lives, however USAFA has not confirmed those details.

“This is just the worst possible combination of things that you can imagine,” said Katrina Knight, mother of a Class 2020 Cadet. “What they did to protect cadets from the virus is, they separated them into individual rooms through the cadet wing. They had a lot of extra space since they emptied out the other three classes.”

She compared it to nearly solitary confinement.

“These are deaths from despair,” Knight said. “Our hearts are grieving as a community because a couple of class members have already suffered the impacts to the furthest extent that they could.”

Lt. Col. Eric Knight retired from the Air Force three years ago and also attended USAFA.

“As a response to something traumatic like that happening on the Academy grounds, really the last thing you want to do is separate folks even more. So, that was really befuddling,” said Lt. Col. Eric Knight (AF Ret.).

Additionally, after the student body experiences loss, such as it did last week, a “down day” is usually ordered, which allows cadets or active duty military a chance to grieve, to reflect, and to seek one-on-one attention, if needed. But, according to the Knights, that did not happen in this instance.

Lt. Col. Eric Knight (Ret.) said his son was asked to pack up his things and switch rooms, and told he must do so because his quad was to be used as a COVID-19 quarantine.

“[I’m] really questioning what they are doing out there, and rationale for how they are being separated. One of the core things we are taught in the military is [in] difficult times you come together. The wing man concept of relying on your buddy to get you through hard times, it seems like that’s the critical piece that has really just been cut apart here,” he said.

And he believes isolation is counter-productive to that concept.

“Mandating isolation,” said Lt. Col. Knight, “is not conducive to a healthy mental state.”

The Knights say now, they just want their son home, and they’re left to wonder why to be sent home and wonder why action wasn’t taken sooner.

On Monday USAFA sent FOX21 a note, sent to families from the superintendent, which read in part:

“We made the decision to keep First-Class cadets here because our Air and Space Forces have deemed us essential to their missions and, while they are here, I can guarantee access to COVID testing and world-class medical care with our 10th Medical Group. Across our Air Force, Airmen are restricted to their rooms.” Jay Silveria – USAFA (See the Full letter below)

“When you sign up to go to the Academy you’re willing to make sacrifice. You’re signing up to make sacrifice for good purpose and the purpose here has not been properly communicated,” said Mrs. Knight.

Her husband agrees.

“Under the circumstances, it’s really just not an adequate response for what is going on up at the cadet wing,” Lt. Col. Knight said.

But since Tuesday, when FOX21 been asking questions, USAFA appears to have eased some restrictions, saying:

The superintendent has met with our firsties (seniors) several times over the last few days to hear their concerns and talk as Academy family. Based on those talks we will ease some of the restrictions on the cadets. They will still follow CDC guidelines, but will be allowed to go off base for drive-thru or takeout food. We are working several morale events like golf or an outdoor movie that allow them to connect and keep them healthy. We continue to provide round the clock access to mental health services and support through this tragic loss. USAFA Spokesperson

“I’m still hopeful that they may yet send them home,” said Mrs. Knight. “There is accountability being called for among families and from news outlets.”

After hearing the academy’s latest response, Mrs. Knight sent FOX21 a written statement:

“I have to balance my desires as a mom with the needs of the AF. If there is a real reason that they need to still be there, I have to accept that, and I do,” Knight wrote. “My son felt like the steps they were taking were really significant and super helpful.”

The USAFA said leadership team and mental health professionals are available 24 hours a day.

