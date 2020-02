ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A toddler’s parents have been located after he was found wandering alone near an apartment complex in suburban Arapahoe County Sunday night.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said the little boy was found at 9100 E. Florida Ave. at 5:30 p.m.

The boy is 2 or 3 years old.

About 7:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office said the boy’s parents were on their way to pick him up.