(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — Ghosts, aliens, and bigfoot, oh my! These and many otherworldly beings will be the topic of an upcoming paranormal conference in Cripple Creek.

The Pikes Peak Paranormal Conference will be held May 19-21 at the Cripple Creek-Victor School facility in Cripple Creek.

Organizers said the conference will have a variety of world class speakers, hands-on classes, and evening outings for attendees to experience, and it all begins with a FrightDay Film Fest on Friday as well as a speaker meet-and-greet dinner.

Saturday’s schedule is filled with speakers and classes during the day and three types of outings for participants to explore; paranormal Investigation, Bigfoot hunt or a UFO Skywatch.

Sunday will conclude the conference with a town hall meeting and more speakers.

Area 51 Marketplace will feature vendors offering a variety of goods as well as a place to meet the speakers. While tickets are required for the outings, films and to hear the speakers, the Area 51 marketplace is free to enter and shop. The marketplace will be located in the cafeteria of the high school.

Click here to view a schedule of events and workshops, and to buy tickets. Tickets can also be purchased day-of at the door.

