COLORADO SPRINGS — A well-known Paralympian from Colorado Springs has been selected as a flagbearer in the 2022 Paralympic Winter Games Opening Ceremony.

On Friday, March 4, Paralympic Skier Tyler Carter participated in the opening ceremony in Beijing along with teammate Danelle Umstead. He is one of ten athletes that will represent Colorado during the Winter Games.

Danelle Umstead and Tyler Carter of the United States carry the flag for the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

“I’ve had the great privilege to meet with Tyler on several occasions and will be cheering him on as he hits the slopes in Beijing,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said. “I encourage you to learn more about these incredible athletes and their stories of courage, determination and triumph on and off the field of play. Let’s go Team USA!”

Carter was born without a fibula bone which led to the amputation of his right leg below the knee as an infant.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, Tyler first fell in love with skiing at age eight, after attending an adaptive sports camp in Pennsylvania. Then, four years after watching the Paralympics as a fan in Vancouver, he made his Paralympic debut in Sochi 2014, finishing 19th in the men’s slalom standing class.

He returned to the world’s biggest stage in PyeongChang 2018 with a 27th place finish in the giant slalom. Carter works as a supervisor at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and is passionate about sharing his story.

FOX21 will follow the athletes and their performances. Check back for updates.