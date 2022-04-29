COLORADO SPRINGS — A local paralympian will join Columbia Elementary School students for a Bike to School Day ride.

The United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) youth sport outreach program, TrueSport, is partnering with Kids on Bikes to celebrate National Bike to School Day for students at Columbia Elementary on Thursday, May 5. The event is meant to encourage kids to practice bike safety, enjoy the journey to school, and reconnect with their community.

Tyler Carter is a three-time Paralympian and recently retired member of the United States Paralympic Alpine Ski Team, and served as Team USA’s Flag Bearer at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. He will be helping educate students on the values of goal setting, perseverance, and accountability before setting off on their ride to school.

The route will begin in Boulder Park at the intersection of Hancock Avenue and East Saint Vrain Street and run through the 0.4 mile route to the school.