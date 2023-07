(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Panorama Middle School will hold its fall semester at the former Stratmoor Hills Elementary location to allow for renovation, according to Harrison School District 2 (D2).

A spokesperson confirmed to FOX21 that transportation to the temporary location will be provided for all students.

D2 said the move to Stratmoor Hills will allow the bond remodel of Panorama Middle School, and students and staff will return to a “wonderfully remodeled” campus for the spring semester.