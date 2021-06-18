Palmer statue in downtown Colorado Springs undergoing preservation work Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The statue of Gen. William Jackson Palmer at the intersection of Nevada and Platte avenues in downtown Colorado Springs will undergo routine conservation work this weekend, according to the city.

Crews will complete the work between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday. The left lanes of Nevada and Platte avenues will be closed at the intersection so crews can have 360-degree access to the statue. The other lanes will remain open to through traffic.

The conservation work will be completed by Pacific Coast Conservation, with supervision from the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum.

“On a routine basis, public art needs to receive care and maintenance to address ongoing environmental impacts and material degradation,” Pioneers Museum curator of history Leah Davis Witherow said in a press release. “As we commemorate the city’s Sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary, in 2021, it is particularly appropriate to highlight this important preservation work and demonstrate the museum’s dedication to maintaining the city’s collection for the next 150 years.”

The bronze statue, which depicts city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer on horseback, was funded by private citizens in 1929.