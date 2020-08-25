Palmer Park playground closed through Thursday for grass installation

Photo provided by the City of Colorado Springs shows the area where bluegrass will be laid in Palmer Park.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The playground at Palmer Park in central Colorado Springs, one of the largest playgrounds in the city, will be closed through Thursday so crews can install new grass.

The city said the nearby restrooms and surrounding area will also be closed.

The city said the playground will reopen once the sod has been laid, but park visitors are asked to stay off the freshly-laid grass until October, so the roots can establish. Signs will be posted in the area.

The city said about 1.5 acres worth of bluegrass is being transferred from the softball fields at Cottonwood Creek Park, which will be converted to artificial turf this fall, using 2B funds. Rather than paying a removal and disposal fee for the Cottonwood Creek sod, reusing it in Palmer Park achieved a cost savings of about $20,000, according to the city.

This area of Palmer Park was previously native grass and dirt.