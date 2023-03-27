(PALMER LAKE, Colo.) — Two recreational marijuana dispensaries will open in Palmer Lake on April 1 for retail sales.

In November 2022, Palmer Lake voters approved retail dispensaries by 55%. The ballot language allowed for the two existing marijuana businesses to apply for licenses to expand their operations, and on April 1, Alpine Essentials and Dead Flowers will be opening their doors to retail marijuana customers.

According to a press release from Alpine Essentials, this will make Palmer Lake the second municipality in El Paso County to allow retail marijuana sales.

The press release states that the addition of these two businesses will bring in much needed tax revenue and jobs for the town of Palmer Lake. The anticipated tax revenue will be used to improve the infrastructure for Palmer Lake residents and businesses, especially in the areas of public safety, education, and tourism dollars.

Both Alpine Essentials and Dead Flowers are located near Highway 105, west of Beacon Lite Road.