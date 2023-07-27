(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A music festival will be held at CSU Pueblo in September featuring local and celebrity talent.

Packfest is an annual music festival organized by CSU Pueblo Student Engagement and Leadership, bringing together renowned artists and local talent to celebrate music, culture, and community.

Packfest will be held on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Hasan Outdoor Amphitheatre at the CSU Pueblo campus, and will feature musical guests Waka Flocka Flame, Kid Ink, Wiz the MC, and Carmen Deleon.

The festival will also feature special guests from the community to highlight the vibrant talent within the region. Kicking off the festivities will be local artist Box State Rootz. Known for their infectious beats and soulful melodies, Box State Rootz promises to set the tone for an extraordinary night of music.

“We are thrilled to bring the community together for Packfest at CSU Pueblo,” said Dr. Lucie Menjivar, Assistant Dean of Student Engagement and event organizer. “This festival is not just about the incredible lineup of artists but also about showcasing the immense talent within our own community. It will be a day filled with music and connections that will leave a lasting impact on attendees.”

Packfest tickets go on sale on July 28 and are available at www.csupuebloevents.com. Tickets are $40 for the general public, $10 for CSU Pueblo students, and $20 for CSU Pueblo faculty and staff.

Gates for Packfest are set to open at 5 p.m. on Sept. 16, with plenty of food vendors, shopping, and interactive experiences.