Oxymorons Comedy latest show to benefit Spring Rescue Mission

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oxymorons upcoming show at Loonees Comedy Corner to benefit Springs Rescue Mission.

Award-winning Oxymorons Comedy will have special guests, A&E and Netflix National Comedian James R. Zingelman at Loonees Comedy Corner, Thursday, August 1st at 7:30 pm.

There’ll be over $1,000 in raffle prizes from Cave of the Winds Mountain Park including Day Passes, rides on the World Famous Terror-Dactyl Giant Canyon Swing.

There will also gift certificates to Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Texas T-Bone a photoshoot with Spot On Productions, LLC and more with all proceeds to benefit the Springs Rescue Mission!

Tickets are:

$10 Admission
$ 8 Military
$ 5 Students & Kids under 16

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story