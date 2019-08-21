Owner reunited with his missing service dog

COLORADO SPRINGS — On August 13, Mike Slocum reported his service dog, Hank, missing. He had escaped from his home.

Community Services Officers checked around the area but could not find Hank.

A couple days later, a man from Salida contacted Fremont County Humane Society saying he found a dog matching Hank’s description. Hank had escaped the Salida mans home and disappeared, despite his and others efforts to find him.

The Mountain Mail, a local newspaper in Salida, published a story about Hank on August 20.

As a result of The Mountain Mail article, a woman had found Hank near “S Mountain” in Salida and taken him in. Community Service Officer Roquemore and Salida Police Department were able to get the dog from the woman and was scanned for his microchip confirming it was Hank.

After being gone for seven days, Hank and Mike were reunited.

On August 21, Mike and Hank went to the Cañon City Police Department to thank CSO Roquemore for her efforts in getting Hank back home.