Fire danger is the story ahead of our winter blast on Wednesday. Some areas in the mountains will get some wind gusts over 30 mph on Tuesday, while more areas get stronger wind on Wednesday, when the Red Flag Warnings for high fire danger weather conditions spread over the I-25 corridor west of Highway 71.

The cold front will move across the state Wednesday evening and early Thursday, making it through most of the state before sunrise on Thursday. Snow will lag the front a little bit, but parts of the Pikes Peak Region may be seeing flakes as the day begins. Travel conditions will be difficult over some of the mountain areas for morning travel and it will be wintry from the Palmer Divide to Denver, although roads are likely to be just wet for the morning commute.