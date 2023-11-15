UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 11/15/2023 7:06 p.m.

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Southbound I-25 has reopened at the Highway 50 Bypass, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

ORIGINAL STORY: Oversized load hits Hwy 50 bridge, I-25 closed southbound

WEDNESDAY 11/15/2023 6:07 p.m.

A crash has closed southbound I-25 at the Highway 50 Bypass, and the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking travelers to use an alternate route.

PPD posted about the crash just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and said I-25 is closed southbound between West Highway 50 and 13th Street due to an oversized load hitting the Highway 50 Bypass bridge.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

PPD said alternate routes include heading west on Highway 50 to Elizabeth Street, south on Elizabeth Street, then east on East 13th Street to get back on I-25 southbound. PPD said there is no known timeframe that the road will be closed, and COTrip projects heavy delays due to debris on the road.