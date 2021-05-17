Overnight ramp closures coming up at four Colorado Springs interchanges

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers should expect intermittent overnight ramp closures at four interchanges in Colorado Springs over the summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

CDOT said crews will be doing asphalt resurfacing work during the closures, which begin Monday and will be intermittent through August.

The four interchanges that will be improved are Interstate 25 at Interquest Parkway, Interstate 25 at Briargate Parkway, Interstate 25 at North Academy Boulevard, and Highway 115 at NORAD Road/O’Connell Boulevard.

CDOT said the intermittent closures will be during overnight hours, generally from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday, All ramps are expected to remain open during the day.

Electronic message boards will alert drivers in advance of ramp closures. Drivers are encouraged to follow the provided detours or seek alternate routes.