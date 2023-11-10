(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) has scheduled a southbound I-25 right lane closure between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway overnight on Wednesday, Nov. 15, and Thursday, Nov. 16 beginning at 7 p.m.

According to CDOT, the closures will allow crews to install drainage structures along the shoulder. All lanes will reopen at 6 a.m.

Additionally, there will be a southbound I-25 right lane closure on Friday, Nov. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., between Mesa Ridge and Santa Fe Avenue to continue drainage work.

South Academy Boulevard Widening Project

Ongoing northbound and southbound left lane closure at South Academy Boulevard over Bradley Road, in place for approximately five months

Ongoing northbound auxiliary lane closure on South Academy Boulevard between Hartford Street and Fountain Creek. This auxiliary lane will be closed through mid-December

Ongoing shift of all lanes on Bradley Road to north side (Sunday and Monday) and south side (Tuesday and ongoing) of roadway under South Academy Boulevard bridge

Ongoing closure of the Fountain Creek Regional Trail under South Academy Boulevard

These transportation improvements are mitigation measures to reduce crashes, improve infrastructure, and address physical deficiencies that contribute to crashes in the corridor. Over the next twenty years, the project is estimated to result in fewer deaths, injuries, and crashes on the four project corridors, CDOT said.