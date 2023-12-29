(COLORADO SPRINGS) — There will be numerous overnight lane closures the Tuesday following News Year’s Day for the acceleration/deceleration lane construction from Garden of the Gods Road to the Fillmore Street exit.

Beginning on Tuesday, Jan. 2, there will be a single lane closure on the southbound I-25 right hand lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Garden of the Gods past Fillmore. Additionally on Tuesday, there will be a double lane closure on the southbound I-25 right hand lane from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. in the same area.

Ellston Street beneath I-25 will once again close completely beginning Friday, Jan. 5 at 7 a.m. and remaining through Saturday, Jan. 6.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

A detour will be in effect for Ellston Street, and a partial closure of Sinton Trail remains in effect at Ellston Street and Chestnut Street.

The lane and road closures are part of the project to extend continuous north and southbound acceleration and deceleration lanes from Garden of the Gods Road to Fillmore Street. These auxiliary lanes aim to even out traffic flow and assist drivers in merging and exiting traffic efficiently, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.