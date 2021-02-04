Overnight gate closures at Red Rock Canyon Open Space start Friday

The gate at the main parking lot of Red Rock Canyon Open Space. / Photo courtesy City of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Gates will restrict access to Red Rock Canyon Open Space during overnight hours starting Friday.

The city of Colorado Springs said the gates will be closed at 9 p.m. during the winter (November 1 to April 30), and at 10 p.m. during the summer (May 1 to October 31). Gates will reopen at 5 a.m. each day. The park is closed overnight.

The gates are located at the park’s main entrance off Highway 24.

The city said the goal is to help curtail illegal activity that happens when the park is closed, such as illegal dumping and fires.

Overnight gates have been used at other popular city parks for several years. They were implemented at Palmer Park in 2015, Garden of the Gods Park in 2018, and North Cheyenne Cañon in 2019.

The city said the gates will also allow for closures during emergency situations, and partial closures to facilitate maintenance operations.