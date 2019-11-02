Overnight gate closures at North Cheyenne Cañon start Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs will implement overnight gate closures at North Cheyenne Cañon Park starting Monday, the city announced Thursday.

Gates will restrict access to the park from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. nightly. The park is closed during those hours.

One gate will be located on North Cheyenne Cañon Road near the Starsmore Nature and Visitor Center. The other gate will be on North Cheyenne Cañon Road near the four-way parking lot that serves the Seven Bridges trailhead.

The goal of the gates is to help limit illegal activity in the park after-hours.

After-hours gate closures have been in effect at Garden of the Gods since last year, and at Palmer Park since 2015.