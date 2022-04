EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office reported a structure fire at about 3 a.m. on Tuesday morning. It happened in the 4000 block of Loomis Avenue, located between Eastmeadow Drive and B Street.

Some evacuations were called, but all have since been lifted.

At this time there is no information on what caused the fire or what damage has occurred.

This story will be updated.