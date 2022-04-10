COLORDO SPRINGS — Several residents were awoken from their sleep by the sounds of officers evacuating people from their homes due to an overnight grassfire.

At 1:43 a.m. Sunday, Colorado Springs Officer Sean Boland was on patrol in the area of Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive when he noticed a grassfire in a field on the southwest corner.

The fire began spreading quickly due to high winds.

Multiple officers from the Sand Creek Division began doing evacuation notices for homes in the fire’s path. The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded quickly and extinguished the fire, which burned approximately three acres.

The fire started on private property. So far, no arrests have been made.