Overnight crash causes power outage in central Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — One person was seriously injured in a crash that caused a power outage in central Colorado Springs overnight, according to police.

Police said around 1:15 a.m., an SUV hit a power pole near the intersection of Academy Boulevard and La Salle Street and rolled multiple times. One person was ejected and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Southbound Academy Boulevard is closed at Constitution Avenue while police investigate the crash. There’s no word on when the road will reopen.

The crash caused large power outages in two different parts of the city. Power was restored by 4:15 a.m.

We are currently experiencing a large power outage. Cause is a vehicle accident. Our crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Use caution when driving and treat all dark intersections as 4-way stops. Stay up to date at https://t.co/DTg0TyfSLa pic.twitter.com/YgsItxFXLi — Co.Springs Utilities (@CSUtilities) July 13, 2020

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call police at 719-444-7000.