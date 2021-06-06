Overnight closures this week on I-25 at North Gate Boulevard

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers on Interstate 25 in northern Colorado Springs should expect overnight closures this week as crews install new signage over the highway.

Northbound closures

Map courtesy I-25 & Powers Boulevard Interchange Project

Northbound Interstate 25 will be closed from Interquest Parkway to North Gate Boulevard from 10 p.m until 5 a.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights.

During the northbound closures, traffic will be directed off the highway at Interquest Parkway. The detour will be east on Interquest Parkway, north on Highway 83, and west on North Gate Boulevard. The seven-mile detour is expected to increase travel time by 15 minutes or more.

Southbound closures

Map courtesy I-25 & Powers Boulevard Interchange Project

Southbound Interstate 25 will be closed from Baptist Road to North Gate Boulevard from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday nights.

During the southbound closures, traffic must exit at Baptist Road. The detour takes drivers east on Baptist Road, south on Struthers Road, and west on North Gate Boulevard to re-enter the highway. The three-mile detour is expected to increase travel time by 10 minutes or more.

Construction work

The closures are necessary so crews can place large sign structures over the highway. The signs themselves will be put on the structures later this summer.

The work is part of the I-25 and Powers Boulevard interchange project, a privately-funded improvement project led by the Copper Ridge Metropolitan District and paid for by property and sales taxes collected from the Polaris Pointe shopping center. The full project is expected to be complete late this summer.