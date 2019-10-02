Overnight closures scheduled for I-25 Gap project

Map provided by CDOT shows the portion of southbound Interstate 25 that will be closed for several nights next week.

LARKSPUR, Colo. — Southbound Interstate 25 at Larkspur will be closed for four nights next week so crews can demolish a bridge.

The southbound lanes of the interstate will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and continuing through October 10.

During the closures, traffic will funnel into one lane just north of the Larkspur exit at Spruce Mountain Road. All traffic will then exit and take Spruce Mountain Road south to Upper Lake Gulch Road, then back to Interstate 25.

During the closures, crews will be demolishing the Spruce Mountain Road bridge over the interstate.

Also starting Sunday, the Spruce Mountain Road on-ramp to northbound Interstate 25 will be closed for the next nine months. Drivers can access the interstate via Upper Lake Gulch Road.

Drivers should also expect occasional 16-hour closures of the southbound Interstate 25 off-ramp to Spruce Mountain Road.

Later this year, the interstate will close again so crews can rebuild the bridge.