Overnight closures planned for section of 30th Street near Garden of the Gods

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A section of 30th Street just north of Garden of the Gods Park will be closed overnight for several weeks starting Sunday.

The road will be closed between Mesa Road and Garden of the Gods Road from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday so crews can do repaving work. The closures are expected to last about two weeks.

The city said this is one of several construction projects that will affect the Garden of the Gods area in the next few months. Tap here for a list of upcoming projects.