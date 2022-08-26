COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s back-to-school season and the Outlets of Castle Rock are making sure you pass the test on fashion and savings.

The Outlets of Castle Rock is offering a 25% back-to-school discount until the end of the month (August).

Saturday, September 10 will be the Shopping Extravaganza, one of their biggest shopping days. Shopping Extravaganza is a full day of shopping and prizes to raise money for nonprofit organizations in the local community. Tickets are $30 each, and $20 of each ticket sold goes to a participating nonprofit of your choice.

Tickets can be purchased on Outlets of Castle Rock and Eventbrite.com