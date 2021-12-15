Outlets at Castle Rock and Silverthorne are ready to deck your wardrobes this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holidays are in full swing and time is running out to get your gifts! That is why the Outlets at Castle Rock and Silverthorne are giving you gift ideas that are perfect for your loved ones and your wallet.

Mall Hours:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. -7 p.m.

Upcoming Events at Outlets at Castle Rock:

Run Run Rudolph: A self-guided scavenger hunt/tour around the center to find all nine of Santa’s reindeer, including Rudolph. Visit customer service to get a map and reindeer stickers. Place each sticker properly and you’ll receive a special treat from Cinnabon.

Santa Visits: Chat with Santa Claus for free!

Check outletsatcastlerock.com for more details and hours. Children with special needs special times are available on Sunday 10 – 11 am. Photo packages are available for an additional cost.