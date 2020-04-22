Outdoor Shooting Ranges open in Pueblo County

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo’s Public Health Director Randy Evetts announced Tuesday the reopening of outdoor gun and archery ranges in the county. Indoor ranges remain closed.

Shooting ranges have been closed since March 25 when Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order requiring non-critical businesses, organizations, and agencies to close. Later some exceptions were clarified but gun ranges were not specifically addressed.

Local public health directors have sought additional clarification from the State regarding gun ranges but no information has yet been provided. Given this delay, Evetts recommended the outdoor ranges be allowed to temporarily open under strict social-distancing guidelines to provide an opportunity for outdoor recreation.

Evetts noted, “Outdoor gun and archery ranges provide additional safe outdoor activities for our residents. Shooters are usually in their own shooting alley or at individual shooting benches. Social distancing is easily maintained at 6-feet or more between benches or alleys.”

Gun ranges are expected to follow all Public Health Orders regarding social distancing. Patrons should wear a cloth face mask and wash their hands often. Surfaces should be disinfected if possible. In addition, other guidelines must be followed including:

No sale of food, beverages, ammunition or other supplies on site

No rentals of guns or archery equipment

No tournaments or events

No fees or reservations will be made on site. Reservations and payments should be made online or by other alternative methods.

“The opening of the outdoor ranges remains conditional on guidance from the Attorney General that might require closure and may be revoked in the interest of public health should the COVID-19 pandemic worsen in Pueblo County, “Evetts said. Everybody has a responsibility to protect the most vulnerable in Pueblo by:

