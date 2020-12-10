Outdoor dining “parklets” added to downtown Colorado Springs block

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Four “parklets” will be added to one block of Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs to help expand outdoor dining space for the restaurants there, the Downtown Partnership said.

Construction of the parklets will take place starting at 9 a.m. Friday on Tejon Street between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues. The block will be closed to traffic for the day.

Friday’s snowy forecast is not expected to delay the project, according to the partnership.

The city said four 8-by-64-foot seating areas will be built in parking spaces outside the restaurants.

Participating restaurants are Jax Fish House, Colorado Craft, Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub and Red Gravy.

These restaurants, and others on the same block, also participated in a summer program where the street was closed to traffic on weekends to allow for expanded outdoor seating. These new structures will allow for outdoor dining every day through much of 2021, without the need to close the street to traffic.

The effort was coordinated by the Downtown Partnership, with support from GE Johnson Construction Company, HBA Cares, HB+A Architects, RTA Architects, and Bin There Dump That.

“The collaborative effort will help to ensure that the block has an attractive and cohesive design approach and meets with city code requirements,” the partnership said in a statement. “Construction protocols also met with approval from El Paso County Public Health Department. “

The partnership said they have helped more than 25 downtown restaurants get permits to expand outdoor dining during the pandemic. They have also provided grants for heaters and parklets at other downtown restaurants.