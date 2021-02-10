Out with the coal: New gas-fired units coming to the Martin Drake Power Plant

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) is one step closer to retiring the coal units at the Martin Drake Power Plant. CSU is replacing the two remaining coal units at the power plant with all-natural gas-fired ones from General Electric.

“Gas is flexible, affordable, and reliable with less than half of the CO2 intensity of coal. And coal to gas switching is a fast and effective win for emissions reductions. This is one of the fastest ways to drive down carbonization,” said Eric Gray, CEO of the Americas Region, GE Gas Power.

The new units will allow the city to move away from coal-burning by 2022. That’s 12 years earlier than originally planned. This comes after the board of Colorado Springs Utilities voted to end coal-fired generation at the plant in June 2020.

“They have less emissions. They use gas, and they actually come up to their full potential in 8 minutes or so versus 12 hours of start-up time on the old technology that the coal units have. And the cost for us is much less,” said Aram Benyamin, CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities.

The gas units are portable so that they can be moved to other city sites in the future. They bring power to the grid faster, can easily be powered on, and only run when the city needs them. The city says this will save money and lower the city’s carbon footprint.

“We can turn them on one at a time or 6 at the same time. And we can push a button to go from zero to full capacity in 8 less than 8 minutes. That’s a huge capability we don’t have right now,” said Benyamin.

“Whereas if you had one big gas-fired unit, you would have to start that entire unit and run it as part load, and you wouldn’t get as much efficiency. So it really adds the flexibility, reliability, and efficiency,” said Gray.

Using the six new General Electric turbines, the plant will continue producing electricity for Colorado Springs until a new transmission line into the area is completed. That project is expected to finish in 2025.

“Colorado Springs was built around the power plant for decades. And we have to rewire our system for reliability and stability,” said Benyamin.