Out the door: Your snowy Monday morning commute

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Icy and snow-packed conditions will greet you for the Monday morning commute as snow continues to fall across southern Colorado. While snow amounts vary, the record cold conditions have winter driving conditions in place across the region.

Closings and delays

Many area school districts, military bases, and government offices are closed or delayed Monday.

Road closures and conditions

As of 6 a.m., portions of two southern Colorado highways are closed due to the weather:

Southbound Interstate 25 is closed between Pueblo and Walsenburg

Highway 160 is closed in both directions over La Veta Pass

CDOT is reporting adverse conditions including ice, snow, and blowing snow on highways across southern Colorado.

The FOX21 Storm Steam Sky Cam Weather Network cameras, CDOT webcams and other available images show the same thing regardless of where we look. Roads are white with ice and snow.

A live look at Interstate 25 in Monument:

Forecast

Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories remain in place early Monday as the storm continues.

Snow will decrease from north to south as Monday afternoon and the sky will clear out over northern areas into early Tuesday morning. Plow operations are likely to continue even after the snow comes to an end, but the cold conditions will keep roads icy.

Some improvement is likely during the day on Tuesday as the sun comes out for some areas and temperatures get above freezing.