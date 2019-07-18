Oscar Mayer Wienermobile visits Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visited Colorado Springs Thursday.

The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels drove in from Denver to make a stop at the King Soopers at 3250 Centennial Blvd.

Visitors got to take pictures with hot dog props and were given “weiner whistles.”

The Weinermobile will be at King Soopers until 4 p.m.

Want to stay in a Weinermobile? You can now book one from August 1 through August 4 as an Airbnb. It will come with a full fridge stocked with Oscar Mayer products

