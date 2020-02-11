Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Oh hot dog, the Wienermobile is in town! The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Colorado Springs this week.
Troy D’Souza, a hotdogger who also goes by “Tailgate Troy” said the Wienermobile will be at different locations for the week leading up to the NHL Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium.
- Walmart 1575 Space Center Dr on Monday, Feb. 10 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.
- King Soopers 3250 Centennial Blvd on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- King Soopers 7915 Constitution Ave on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels tours the country year-round. The first Wienermobile was created in 1936. Fans can pick up stickers, postcards, wiener whistles and get a tour of the Wienermobile.
Oscar Mayer publishes where the six different hot dogs on wheels are at around the country here.