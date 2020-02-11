Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — Oh hot dog, the Wienermobile is in town! The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolled into Colorado Springs this week.

Troy D’Souza, a hotdogger who also goes by “Tailgate Troy” said the Wienermobile will be at different locations for the week leading up to the NHL Stadium Series game at Falcon Stadium.

Walmart 1575 Space Center Dr on Monday, Feb. 10 from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

King Soopers 3250 Centennial Blvd on Thursday, Feb. 13 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

King Soopers 7915 Constitution Ave on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The 27-foot long hot dog on wheels tours the country year-round. The first Wienermobile was created in 1936. Fans can pick up stickers, postcards, wiener whistles and get a tour of the Wienermobile.

Oscar Mayer publishes where the six different hot dogs on wheels are at around the country here.